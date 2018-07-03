2 Sulphur Players On Team Competing In The Pathway Games

The American Legion Baseball team, Ardmore Cardinals, with major sponsor by American Nation Bank, were invited to participate in games in Albuquerque, N.M. The Pathway Games Albuquerque delivered four days of non-stop college recruiting and championship baseball from the beautiful, all-turf Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex on June 20-23 in New Mexico.

Twenty-four teams from around the country (California, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah) competed as 25 college coaches representing every level watched the action. Two players, Dawson Muck and Taigen White are from Sulphur. “It was an amazing event with a great field of teams and college coaches,” said Tournament Director Gino Grasso.

“The facility is top notch and one of the best in the country for college showcase type events. The city and facilities were amazing to work with and did a great job for us”.

