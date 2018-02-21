5 Dogs Headed To The Big Dance

It was quite the weekend for Sulphur wrestling, as the Dogs qualified a record five individuals for the state tournament and finished fourth as a team at the Class 3A West Regional at Kingfisher. In a loaded regional. the Dogs had a great showing. Caleb Pierce (106), Konner Lunsford (126), Trey Kiser (182), Luke Henry (195) and Dan Baker (220) will all wrestle at state this Friday and Saturday at the Jim Norick State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

