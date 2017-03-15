This week’s Snak Shak Center / Sulphur Times-Democrat Athletes of the Week are Brendan Lawson and Emilee Lancaster.

Brendan Lawson won an individual state championship this past weekend at the state powerlifting meet and helped guide the Bulldogs to a team state championship. Brendan has had a tremendous season in helping the Bulldogs reach their goal. Brendan is a member of the football, powerlifting, and track teams.

Emilee Lancaster is a member of the Sulphur High School Cheer team. Emilee is a dedicated team member that is always there to support the Bulldog teams as well as her teammates.

