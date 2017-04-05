Athletes Of The Week

The Snak Shack Central / Sulphur Times-Democrat athlete of the week for March 28 are Cameron Jones in baseball and Payton Szalaj in slow pitch softball.

Cameron Jones is a member of the football, powerlifting, baseball and track teams. He was a Class 3A All star in football and qualified for state on the State Champion powerlifting team. This past week Cameron threw a one-hit shutout against Pauls Valley and batted over .500 for the week. He will attend East Central University on a football scholarship.

Payton Szalaj is a member of the fast pitch and slow pitch softball teams. She has been starting as shortstop and is a team leader. She helped lead the fast pitch team to the state tournament this past fall. She led the team in hitting in their first week of full action.

