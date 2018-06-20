Baker Named Oklahoma Coaches Association Athlete Of The Year
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
2018 Graduate Made A Big Impact In Sulphur Sports
Whitt Carter Contributing Writer
For his final act, Sulphur’s Dan Baker saved the biggest and the best for last.
Recently, Baker was selected as the Oklahoma Coaches Association Male Athlete of the Year.
Baker is the fifth male or female athlete to be awarded this honor since 2005.
