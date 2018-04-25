Baseball Team Slugging It Out

The Sulphur Bulldogs baseball squad has had a tough season but are still continuing to battle, and will play in bi-districts tomorrow at Bethany.

The Dogs (3-22, 1-11) will play Bethany (24-7, 9-3) at 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday in a best of three series. The if necessary game is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.

“We have been playing better as of late,” said Sulphur head coach Corey Cole. “Our pitching has been really good, but we are still not getting the timely hits offensively.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/