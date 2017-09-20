Bears’ Devonte Lee Lives Up To Hype; Dogs Lose, 35-18

In a matchup of top five teams in Class 3A on Friday night at Calvin Agee Field, the first half lived up to the hype.

But a strong second half and a dominating run game from the visiting John Marshall Bears proved to be too much, as Sulphur fell 35-18 in their final non-district game of the season. John Marshall star running back Devonte Lee had 242 yards and all five Bears’ touchdowns, proving to be one of the best the Dogs have ever faced.

