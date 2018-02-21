Blowout Win For Lady Bulldogs

The Sulphur girls continued their strong play and won another district championship on Saturday night, as they rolled over Bridge Creek 60-30.

The Lady Dogs (18-6) suffered a tough loss to Kingston on Tuesday 49-35, but bounced back and played very well on Saturday to get off on the right foot in the playoffs. “I was proud of all fourteen girls that got to contribute in the game,” said Sulphur head coach Toby Todd. “I thought we played really well and we had a great defensive mindset that set the tone for the entire game.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/