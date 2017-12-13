Boys Go 4-0 In Week After FB

The Sulphur boys just had two practices last week after football season ended on Friday night. And evidently, two practices were enough for the first week. Sulphur finished off the first week of the season 4-0, including a sweep at the Madill Winter Classic for the second year in a row, bringing home the tournament title.

The Dogs opened the season with a 52-40 win over Lexington on Tuesday. Then the Dogs ripped off three wins in the MWC. Sulphur opened in the first round with a win over Boswell (Tx.) 67-55. They followed with a semifinal win over Marietta 69-60. They won in the finals over Pilot Point (Tx.) 58-54.

