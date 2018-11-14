Bulldog Players Of The Week

The Bulldog’s Trey Kiser and Tavius McDonald were named Players of the Week for their effort in the Bulldog’s 34-7 playoff win over Perkins-Tryon in last Friday night’s game. Kiser had 235 yards rushing, two touchdowns and was all over the field on defense in a stellar effort against the Demons. McDonald rushed 113 yards and a touchdown and had 20 yards receiving and a touchdown pass to provide the Dogs with a great offensive night. Together, the two rushed and received a total of 368 yards on the night. Kiser is a 200-pound senior running back and linebacker and McDonald is a 150-pound junior running back and defensive back. The Players of the Week are sponsored by the Crossway Church and the Sulphur Times-Democrat.

