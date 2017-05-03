Chase Todd Chosen As All-State Basketball Coach

Recently, Sulphur boys head basketball coach Chase Todd was named Large West All-State Basketball Coach.

Todd, who just finished his eighth year of coaching, has developed one of the top programs in southern Oklahoma during his time at Sulphur.

He is 103-91 career, but 81-47 in the last five years, all of which have been winning seasons.

Todd has led the Dogs to four district titles (2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015). The Dogs were regional runner ups in 2013. Sulphur won the regional consolation championship and the Lake Country Conference title in 2014, the first for the school since Todd was a player in 2002-2003.

Todd was an outstanding high school player for the Dogs, starting for three years and helping lead the Dogs to the area conso- lation finals in his junior season in 2002-2003, before bowing out to Piedmont in the game to go to state.

