Competing On A Big Scale

Kaitlyn Ramer, a Sulphur High School junior, will be traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21, to compete in the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR).

Ramer, the daughter of Chad and Kristi Ramer, of Sulphur, is a three-time qualifier for the event and is currently the Oklahoma High school Rodeo Association state champion in the girl’s cutting horse event.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $200,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $350,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be narned an NHSFR World Champion.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/