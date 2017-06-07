David Thompson Memorial Golf Tourney Set Here On June 17

The annual Sulphur High School Alumni Golf Tournament, in memory of David Thompson, will be held Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The SHS class of ‘87 will host the three-person scramble with Colonel Robert S. Barefoot serving as tournament chairman.

Entry fee is $40 per player (includes green fee) with cash prizes and proceeds to benefit the David Thompson ‘77 scholarships going to the outstanding boy and girl golfers from each class.

