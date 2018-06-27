Dog’s 10 & Under Baseball Team Wins First

Sulphur Bulldogs 10 & & Under baseball squad won 1st place at the Peewee National Tournament held at Davis DKS Ballpark, held June 16th – 21st. The team was also named the end of season champs for the Garvin-Murray Baseball Peewee National League with an undefeated season. The Bulldogs now advance to the OK Kids Baseball Peewee Regionals being held July 2-7 at Chandler.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/