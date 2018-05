Dog’s 10 & Under Baseball Team Wins Two Tourneys; Runner-up In Third Meet

The Sulphur Bulldogs claimed a 1st place victory over the Moore Braves in the Spring Fever 10 & Under Baseball Tournament at Buck Thomas Park in Moore on April 8th. They are coached by Joe DeArman, Emile Heitland and Jeremy Hardoin, from left in back.

Pictured are, from left, front row, Grady Hardoin, Landy DeArman, Jayden McClure, Drake Wood, Jett Gilbert, Carter Cole, Clete Gilbert, Briar Davenport, Noah Heitland, Trenten Whitehead, Brody Wallace & Aiden Graves

