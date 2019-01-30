PHOTO BY SABRINA DUCK
Sulphur’s Trey Kiser, left, shown above in last year’s playoff win over Perkins-Tryon, recently committed to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a storied junior college program.The Sulphur standout hopes to springboard from there into a Division 1 program.
Dog’s Kiser Going To NEO, Hopes To Play In Division 1
Sulphur senior Trey Kiser accomplished a lot on the football field during his time as a Bulldog.
He rushed for more yards than anyone in school history. He’s certainly near the top of the all-time ranks in tackles, if not first in that, as well.
He was named to 2nd team all-state by The Oklahoman and The Tulsa World.
He was named to the small school all-state team and the Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year by Skordle. He was the District 3A-4 MVP.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/