Dog’s Kiser Going To NEO, Hopes To Play In Division 1

Sulphur senior Trey Kiser accomplished a lot on the football field during his time as a Bulldog.

He rushed for more yards than anyone in school history. He’s certainly near the top of the all-time ranks in tackles, if not first in that, as well.

He was named to 2nd team all-state by The Oklahoman and The Tulsa World.

He was named to the small school all-state team and the Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year by Skordle. He was the District 3A-4 MVP.

