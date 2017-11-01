Dog’s Win Sets Up Title Showdown

Another district game, another big win for Sulphur.

The Dogs rolled to a 55-13 win over Dickson on Friday night, setting up a matchup with Seminole this Friday for the district championship.

Sulphur (8-1, 5-0) currently sits in first in 3A-4. With a win, they would be the outright champions. With a loss by more than 15 points, it could create a three-way tie, forcing a possible coin flip for the district title.

But if the Dogs play the way they did on Friday night, they will have a great chance to be district champs.

