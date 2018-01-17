Dog Wrestlers Go 4-0, Win 4th In Tourney

It was an outstanding week for the Sulphur wrestlers, as they continue the stretch run of the season with dual state, regionals and the state tournament looming.

Sulphur had a very busy, but very successful week, as they hosted a quad dual, featuring Davis, Bethel and Wilburton, as well as another home dual vs. Plainview.

