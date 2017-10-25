Dogs Are Back And Hungry For More Action

The Dogs are back in action this week after a bye week and will travel to Dickson, looking to add another win in district play.

Sulphur (7-1, 4-0) is coming off the biggest win of the year, smoking highly-ranked fellow district favorite Plainview 35-12 two weeks ago.

Now the Dogs have two regular season contests left -- at Dickson and home vs. Seminole, in what should be a huge game to end the year.

“Our kids have to keep improving and we need to win out,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. “It’s imperative. If we want to make a deep run and be where we want to be, we need to win these last two games.”

That will start this week at Dickson. The Dogs will face a Comets squad that is 2-7 on the year. Dickson has beaten Tishomingo and Madill, their lone victory in district play.

