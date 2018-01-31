Dogs Beat Dickson, Lose To Byng In BB Action

The Sulphur boys won one and lost one in cage action last week.

Sulphur (13-4) won 51-49 at Dickson and then lost to Byng 72-58 on Friday night at home.

In the win over Dickson, the Dogs trailed 14-8 after a quarter.

However, a big second quarter gave the Dogs the lead at half 25-24. Sulphur maintained a one point lead at the end of the third, 37-36.

