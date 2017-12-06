Dogs, Boswell To Meet In Tourney

The Sulphur boys kicked off their season last night, as they traveled to Lexington before taking part in the Madill Winter Classic this weekend.

It was a quick start for some of head coach Chase Todd’s squad, as some of his players only got a couple of practices in after football season ended just Friday night.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/