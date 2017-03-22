Dogs Continue Slow Start

Sulphur baseball continued its tough start to the season last week and on Monday, as they fell in all three games and sit at 2-5 on the young season.

The Dogs fell to Madill in a double header last Thursday, losing 2-1 in 11 innings and 10-3.

Sulphur also lost on Monday to Lone Grove, 4-3.

In the 2-1 loss to Madill, the Dogs pitching staff put together an excellent performance, but a late run was the difference.

The Dogs got strong performances from both Cameron Jones and Daniel Robledo.

