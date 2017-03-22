Dogs Continue Slow Start
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Baseball Team Loses All Three Games In Action Last Week
Whitt Carter
Sulphur baseball continued its tough start to the season last week and on Monday, as they fell in all three games and sit at 2-5 on the young season.
The Dogs fell to Madill in a double header last Thursday, losing 2-1 in 11 innings and 10-3.
Sulphur also lost on Monday to Lone Grove, 4-3.
In the 2-1 loss to Madill, the Dogs pitching staff put together an excellent performance, but a late run was the difference.
The Dogs got strong performances from both Cameron Jones and Daniel Robledo.
