Dogs End Regular Season At 9-1; Rally Past Pauls Valley, 27-14
Wed, 11/07/2018 - 9:20am
Whitt Carter
Sulphur wrapped up a 9-1 season and finished as District 3A-4 champs last Friday night, beating Pauls Valley 27-14.
The Dogs were an undefeated 7-0 in district play and will now host a first round playoff game against Perkins-Tryon.
The Demons (7-3) finished 4th in district 3A-1 behind top teams Heritage Hall, Kingfisher and John Marshall - their only losses of the season.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/