Dogs End Regular Season At 9-1; Rally Past Pauls Valley, 27-14

Sulphur wrapped up a 9-1 season and finished as District 3A-4 champs last Friday night, beating Pauls Valley 27-14.

The Dogs were an undefeated 7-0 in district play and will now host a first round playoff game against Perkins-Tryon.

The Demons (7-3) finished 4th in district 3A-1 behind top teams Heritage Hall, Kingfisher and John Marshall - their only losses of the season.

