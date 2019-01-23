PHOTO BY SHAUN SWARTZ
The Dog’s Gage Graham throws his opponent onto his back in a triangular meet in Sulphur last week.
PHOTO BY SHAUN SWARTZ
Bulldog heavyweight John Farrell, on top, gets ready his opponent in last week triangular meet in Sulphur.
PHOTO BY SHAUN SWARTZ
Konner Lunsford, left, shoots for a take down against an opponent in last Saturday’s triangular match.
PHOTO BY SHAUN SWARTZ
Kolbe Madron looks to the referee for a signal of a “fall” in one of his triangular matches last Saturday.
Dogs Go 1-1 In 3-Way Dual Here
The Sulphur wrestlers were busy again this week, as they continue to prepare for regionals and working towards qualifying for state.
Sulphur went 1-1 in a threeway dual they hosted last week with Lewisville Marcus, Texas and No. 3 Marlow. The Dogs beat Marcus 39-30 and fell to Marlow 53-18.
Sulphur also wrestled Plainview last week in a dual and fell 42-33.
The Dogs were also at the Paul Post Invitational this weekend in Sallisaw and had a good showing, finishing 9th as a team with 107.5 points.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/