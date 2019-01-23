Dogs Go 1-1 In 3-Way Dual Here

The Sulphur wrestlers were busy again this week, as they continue to prepare for regionals and working towards qualifying for state.

Sulphur went 1-1 in a threeway dual they hosted last week with Lewisville Marcus, Texas and No. 3 Marlow. The Dogs beat Marcus 39-30 and fell to Marlow 53-18.

Sulphur also wrestled Plainview last week in a dual and fell 42-33.

The Dogs were also at the Paul Post Invitational this weekend in Sallisaw and had a good showing, finishing 9th as a team with 107.5 points.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/