Dogs Hit The Turf Thursday In First Scrimmage
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 5:00am
Team To Host Lindsay In Season’s First Test, Then It’s The Real Deal At Cache On Aug. 24
Whitt Carter
Football is back and before too long, the Dogs will be hitting someone other than their teammates.
Sulphur has been hard at practice for about a week and a half. The Dogs started last Monday and have been in pads since last Friday.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/