Dogs Looking For Momentum As Playoffs Near

The Sulphur boys had a tough week, losing two of three, as the playoffs near.

The Dogs beat Davis 64-46 on Tuesday night, but fell to Plainview 64-57 on Friday and to Class 2A No. 2 Latta 40-36 on Saturday.

“I thought we played well this week,” said Sulphur head coach Chase Todd. “Despite going 1-2, I thought we played some of our best basketball.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/