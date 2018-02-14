Dogs Looking For Momentum As Playoffs Near
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Boys Lose 2 of 3 In Action Last Week; Host Bridge Creek In District Meet Saturday
Whitt Carter Contributing Writer
The Sulphur boys had a tough week, losing two of three, as the playoffs near.
The Dogs beat Davis 64-46 on Tuesday night, but fell to Plainview 64-57 on Friday and to Class 2A No. 2 Latta 40-36 on Saturday.
“I thought we played well this week,” said Sulphur head coach Chase Todd. “Despite going 1-2, I thought we played some of our best basketball.”
