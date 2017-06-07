Dogs Perform Well At Basketball Camp, Go 7-2

The Sulphur boys took their annual trip to the Kingston team camp last week and overall, it seems that it was a success.

Head coach Chase Todd raved about his team’s play and several individuals in last week’s camp that featured some good teams.

“I thought it was a very good camp for us,” said Todd. “We had some guys gone for other sports so it was a great opportunity for those that were there to get better. All of our games were very competitive. We finished with a 7-2 record but thats not really whats important to me at these camps. We got better and our guys played hard and executed well.”

