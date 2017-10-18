Dogs Plow Through Plainview, 35-12
Wed, 10/18/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Team Now In Driver’s Seat For Important District Title
Whitt Carter
Two top six teams in class 3A met Friday night at Agee Field.
The winner would have a driver’s seat for the 3A-4 district title and possibly a favorable route to a deep playoff run.
The game most people had circled since the beginning of the year.
Game. Set. Match.
No. 4 Sulphur steamrolled No. 6 Plainview 35-12 on Friday behind 375 yards rushing and a stellar defensive performance.
Sulphur racked up 375 yards on the ground, using a bullish offensive line and a wave of hard-running, pad-pounding running backs.
