Dogs Plow Through Plainview, 35-12

Two top six teams in class 3A met Friday night at Agee Field.

The winner would have a driver’s seat for the 3A-4 district title and possibly a favorable route to a deep playoff run.

The game most people had circled since the beginning of the year.

Game. Set. Match.

No. 4 Sulphur steamrolled No. 6 Plainview 35-12 on Friday behind 375 yards rushing and a stellar defensive performance.

Sulphur racked up 375 yards on the ground, using a bullish offensive line and a wave of hard-running, pad-pounding running backs.

