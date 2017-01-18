Dogs Rebound After Losing In OT To Davis

Sulphur lost a tough one this week, but rebounded with a big win to finish 1-1 on the week. The Dogs lost to Davis 50-44 in OT on Tuesday, but we’re able to get a huge win Friday night before the ice storm over Comanche 84-80. Sulphur shot 10-of-52 from the floor in the loss to Davis and shot 20-of-39 from the free throw line, yet still had a chance to win. “Sometimes you have a game where everything goes your way,” said Sulphur head coach Chsse Todd. “This wasn’t one of those games. For whatever reason, we just didn’t play very well. We were 10-52 (19%) from the field and 20-39 (51%) from the free throw line. You just have to shoot better than that.”

