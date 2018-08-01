Dogs Return 7 On Defense, But New Players Will Need To Step Up, Coach Says

It's that time again. We are just about three weeks away from the Dogs first game at Cache, as football is finally nearing a return.

Sulphur will hit the practice on Aug. 6, kicking off the 2018 campaign, looking to build off a state semifinal and 12-2 season last year. And as usual, hopes are certainly high around Bulldog camp.

The Dogs return some key players on both sides of the ball and should be right in the thick of things for the district title once again.

Recently, we previewed the schedule and now, we will take a look at the offense and defense, as we lead up to the Dogs first game on Aug. 24.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/