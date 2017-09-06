Dogs Roll Up 36 By Half, Squash Savages’ Hopes Of Upset Bid, 44-14

In last week’s season opener, Sulphur started about as perfectly as one could draw it up, taking the opening kick back for a touchdown.

This week? They were on the other end of that stick.

Friday night, Wynnewood (0-1)took the opening kick back into Sulphur territory and used eight bruising plays to score on the opening possession and lead 7-0.

But that was enough to wake the Dogs up. And boy, did they.

