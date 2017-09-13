Dogs Roll, 40-15

Last year, the Sulphur Bulldogs ended an 8-game losing streak to Davis in dominating fashion.

This year was no different.

Sulphur racked up 400 total yards - 311 of them on the ground - en route to a 40-15 beating of Davis on Friday night at Wolf Field.

Similar to last week, it took the Dogs a little while to get going, as they trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, but the Dogs would score six touchdowns in the remaining three quarters, making a statement to the rest of the area and the state.

