Dogs Sharp In Scrimmage Against Lindsay

On the first unofficial play of the 2018 season, the Bulldogs made some noise. Literally. On the opening play of last Thursday’s scrimmage vs. Lindsay at Agee Field, senior linebacker Trey Kiser came screaming downhill and popped the Leopards’ quarterback, shaking him up and setting the tone for the 2018 season. Game on. The Dogs took care of Lindsay in the scrimmage, lowering the boom on defense and looking sharp on offense, just a week ahead of their first game at Cache this Friday.

