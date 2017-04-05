Dogs Still Looking For A Spark After 3 Losses

Entering the final half of their season, the Sulphur Bulldogs will be looking for that special spark to boost the team as they head into this weekend’s Sulphur Festival. The Dogs have lost their last three games and stand at 5-9 on the season.

Last Thursday, they entered the three-game stretch with a narrow, 6-5 loss to Dickson as Comet’s Hunter doubled off Sulphur hurler Taigen White, driving in a run for the win. The game was tied at 5-all in the top of the seventh when Hunter slammed the double.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/