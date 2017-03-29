Dogs Stop The Bleeding With Three Wins

The Sulphur baseball team continues a tough opening stretch, but got three good wins last week over Marietta and Konowa.

The Dogs (5-6) beat Marietta 13-4 last Friday and Konowa 11-1 last Thursday and then followed that up with a big 3-0 win over Pauls Valley on Saturday.

Sulphur fell to Lone Grove 10-3 last Tuesday.

In the win over Pauls Valley, it was Cameron Jones that led the way.

