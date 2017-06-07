Dream Team Wins Championship

The Ardmore Lady Dream team competed at the King and Queens of the Delta basketball tournament in Forest Hill, Arkansas over the weekend of May 27-28 and brought home the championship. Team members include Coach Alice Knight, Meredith Jones, Jessie Thomas, Coach Quience Jackson, Reagan McClurley, Jarkirah Bennett, Ahlyra Anderson, Shakira Smith, Avery Lowe, Cheyenne Petties, and Macey Howell.

