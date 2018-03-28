Eldred Brings Her Game To Northeastern

Sulphur alumna Bailee Eldred is in a different part of Oklahoma now.

After two years at Murray State College, where she averaged 9 points and five rebounds a game as a freshman and 8.5 points and four rebounds as sophomore, Eldred went north to join Northeastern State University for her junior year.

And she took her game with her.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/