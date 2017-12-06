Four Win Medals In Harrah Meet

In the Harrah Classic Novice Wrestling Tournament, these four Sulphur youth won place medals. They are, from left, Cy Freeman, 3rd place winner in Div. 2 at 58 lbs., Keaton Sites, first place winner in Div. 2 at 55 lbs., Jude Cole, first place winner in Div. 2 at 58 lbs., and Harley Peters, first place winner in Div. 3 at 131 lbs.

