It’s game week. The Dogs scrimmaged at Lindsay last Thursday, fine tuning a few things and showing a very stingy defense. But now, it’s time.

Sulphur will travel to Purcell this Friday for the first game of the season at legendary Conger Field for a 7:30 p.m. kick.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/