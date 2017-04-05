Girls 3rd In 14-Team Sulphur Tourney

After throttling Marietta in the first game of the Sulphur slowpitch tournament last Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs went on to capture third in the 14-team meet that spanned three days.

The Lady Bulldogs caught fire early, blanking Marietta 17-0 in their first game last Thursday, but lost to Healdton right after that game in a nail bitter, 6-5.

The loss sent Sulphur to the loser’s bracket where they made a big comeback to win third overall.

