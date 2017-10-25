Girls Bolstered By Four Returning Starters As They Prep For New Season

The Sulphur girls basketball team recently started practice and head coach Toby Todd and his squad are excited to get the year going.

The Lady Dogs were 21-7 last season, which included a 9-0 and 11-1 start. The Lady Dogs were 18-3 in mid February, but ran into some highly-ranked teams in the playoffs and bowed out in the area tournament to Weatherford.

However, Todd returns three or four players who gained valuable experience from the great year last season and thinks that will certainly help.

“We have three or four players that return with a ton of experience from our area tournament team,” Todd said. “And I am very impressed with our sophomores and freshman in practice. They have increased our overall team speed drastically.”

Todd noted that his girls are excited for the season to come and many of those young girls will have chances to play quite a bit this year.

