Girls Easily Win Madill Tourney

The Sulphur girls have been practicing for quite a while now. A long football season just meant more practice for Sulphur head coach Toby Todd and his squad.

So they were certainly ready to play once the season kicked off on Tuesday. And boy, were they. The Lady Dogs had no problem moving to 4-0 in their first week, including their second straight tournament title at the Madill Winter Classic.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/