Girls End Regular Season At 16-5; Prep For Playoffs On Saturday

It was quite the week for the Sulphur girls, as they won all three games and are riding a hot streak before the playoffs start this weekend.

Sulphur beat Davis 39-32, Plainview 57-52 and Latta 44-35 to move their record to 16-5 on the year.

“We got three big wins this week,” said Sulphur head coach Toby Todd. “It gives us an opportunity to have another 20 win season. I really like how we are playing right now and the girls are ready for a change of pace heading for the playoffs.”

