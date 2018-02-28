Girls Fall One Game Short Of Area

The Sulphur girls fell just short on Monday afternoon in the regional consolation championship, as they fell 57-50 to Elk City, ending their season. Sulphur lost to Classen SAS in the regional winner’s bracket semifinals 62-43, but battled back through the consolation bracket on Saturday, beating Clinton 49-43 and giving themselves a shot to advance to area.

