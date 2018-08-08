Girls Go 4-0 In Run-Up To 2018 Fastpitch Season

The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs softball team begins their season this week, but they have already gotten off to a hot start.

The Lady dogs played the second day of their annual pre-season festival last Tuesday, going 4-0.

Sulphur beat Davis 1-0, Kingston 10-3, Madill 12-1 and Washington 6-0. The first day of the festival was rained out.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/