Girls Rebound In 3-for-4 Effort

It was a bounce back week for the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs, as they won three of four games and are preparing for the postseason.

Sulphur rebounded from a tough week last week by smashing Konowa 19-11, beating Woodward 4-3 and taking care of Cushing 10-4 before losing on Monday to Purcell 10-7.

The Lady Dogs are 19-9 on the year. “We played really well against Woodward and Cushing,” said Sulphur head coach Heath Gilbert. “We were really good defensively and hit the ball really well.”

