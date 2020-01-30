PHOTO BY SABRINA DUCK
Sulphur Lady Bulldogs proudly display the runner-up plaque in the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament last weekend in Purcell. Sulphur lost to No. 1 ranked Anadarko, one of the state’s best basketball teams in any class, in the finals.
Lady Bulldog forwards Harley Beesley (left photo) and
PHOTOS BY SABRINA DUCK
Abby Beck (right photo) fire off short jumpers in the team’s loss to No. 1 ranked Anadarko in the finals of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell last Saturday.
Girls Suffer Season’s First Loss In Tourney Finals To One Of State’s Best Teams
The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs fell for the first time this year in the finals of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament last Saturday, but still came away with three wins earlier in the week.
No. 14 Sulphur (15-1) fell to No. 1 Anadarko 63-24 in the finals on Saturday, but had a great week of three wins before that.
The Lady Dogs beat Class 2A No. 1 Vanoss 41-31 in the semifinals on Friday. Sulphur also got a 47-40 win over Bethel on Thursday in the opening round.
