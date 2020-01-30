Girls Suffer Season’s First Loss In Tourney Finals To One Of State’s Best Teams

The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs fell for the first time this year in the finals of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament last Saturday, but still came away with three wins earlier in the week.

No. 14 Sulphur (15-1) fell to No. 1 Anadarko 63-24 in the finals on Saturday, but had a great week of three wins before that.

The Lady Dogs beat Class 2A No. 1 Vanoss 41-31 in the semifinals on Friday. Sulphur also got a 47-40 win over Bethel on Thursday in the opening round.

