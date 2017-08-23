Girls Sweep To Tournament Title

It was a busy but very, very good week for the Lady Dogs softball team, as they finished 7-1 and battled back from a loss to win the Murray County Bash.

The Lady Dogs (9-1) lost early to Pauls Valley 3-2 but battled back and beat Lindsay 12-2 and then Pauls Valley again 11-0 to win the tournament.

