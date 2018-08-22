Girls Win 2nd In County Bash

It was another full week of games for the Sulphur softball team and in the process, they finished second in the annual Murray County Bash. The Lady Dogs had no problem before the title game, in which they fell to Washington 8-3. Sulphur also fell in their most recent game, a 5-3 loss to Plainview on Monday night. But before the two losses, they racked up three more dominating wins and a close victory over Purcell. They beat Lindsay 16-2, Purcell 5-4, Konowa 9-0 and Pauls Valley 11-0.

