Golfers 2nd In Tourney
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Whitt Carter
The Sulphur boys golf team had another great showing again early this spring, as they finished second on Monday at the Tishomingo Invitational.
The Dogs shot 338 as a team, just a stroke behind Dickson.
Only in their second tournament of the season, head coach Chase Todd is very encouraged by the strong start.
“I think our guys are off to a great start and we have some room to keep improving,” Todd said.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/